Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 45,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

