Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

