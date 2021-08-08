Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

