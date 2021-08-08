Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

