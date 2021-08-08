Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $590.68 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

