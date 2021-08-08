Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €195.00 ($229.41) price target on the stock.
MNHFF stock opened at $212.71 on Thursday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
