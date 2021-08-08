Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €195.00 ($229.41) price target on the stock.

MNHFF stock opened at $212.71 on Thursday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

