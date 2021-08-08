McAfee (MCFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

