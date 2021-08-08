McGrath RentCorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.