MenaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $428.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $927,089.20 and approximately $428.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars.

