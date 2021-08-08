Mercury Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $940,276.39 and $2,176.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,862.93 or 1.00156514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00791523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

