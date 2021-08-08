Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $286.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $6,959,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

