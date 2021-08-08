Meta (MTA) Price Tops $2.75 on Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.91 or 0.00819055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00098871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

