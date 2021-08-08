MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $849,220.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00147880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,122.42 or 0.99780430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.00777205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,883,630,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,713,711,585 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.