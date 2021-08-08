Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

