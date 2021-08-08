MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,587,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

