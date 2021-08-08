MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:MGP opened at $40.67 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.