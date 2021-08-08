Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 258,636 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $244,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

