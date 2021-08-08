MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $719.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $501.56.

MSTR stock opened at $748.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,570 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

