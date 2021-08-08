Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,797 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $211.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

