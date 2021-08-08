Millennium Management LLC Acquires 191,985 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,985 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.74 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

