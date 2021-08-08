Millennium Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

