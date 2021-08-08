Millennium Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 177.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,471 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.37 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $380.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

