Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $20,162,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $19,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $4,978,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

HLAHU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.