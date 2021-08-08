Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,482 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 over the last 90 days.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

