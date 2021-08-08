Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.