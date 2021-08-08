Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

