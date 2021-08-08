Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $58.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

