Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000.

SCHA stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

