Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.