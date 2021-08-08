Mirror Protocol Price Hits $3.21 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00007376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.69 million and $27.63 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00124080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00148014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,519.89 or 0.99939178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.00789577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

