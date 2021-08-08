Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 285.60 ($3.73). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 275.80 ($3.60), with a volume of 550,615 shares traded.

MAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.34.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.