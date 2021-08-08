Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

