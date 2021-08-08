Mizuho Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

