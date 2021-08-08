Mizuho Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
