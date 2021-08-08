ModiHost (AIM) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $158,177.93 and $27,351.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

