ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ModivCare stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

