Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 395,153 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

