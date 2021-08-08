Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

