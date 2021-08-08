Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 111,177 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,177 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.30% of L3Harris Technologies worth $134,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

