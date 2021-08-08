Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170,370 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $106,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.