Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

