Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $4.65 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

