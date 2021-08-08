Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 832,387 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 832,387 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.26% of CAE worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.81, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

