Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,395,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,000. CEMEX comprises about 5.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.09% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 7,906,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,452. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.