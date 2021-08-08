Monetha Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Monetha has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00817433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00099062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00040077 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.