MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB opened at $373.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,376 shares of company stock worth $65,450,479 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

