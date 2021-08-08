Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MRCC stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 82.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

