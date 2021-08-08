Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%.

MNST traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,775. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

