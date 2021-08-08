MoonSwap Price Tops $0.35 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $151,593.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00343770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,416,488 coins and its circulating supply is 25,395,987 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.