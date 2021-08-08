Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.43% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

PTF stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

