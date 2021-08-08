Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Leggett & Platt worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

